Chemists to get Covid test centre lists to display in shops during festive season

Chemists to get Covid test centre lists to display in shops during festive season

As part of its ongoing Covid-19 awareness campaign, and especially in view of the festive season, the Delhi government will start distributing maps and lists of Covid-19 test...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As part of its ongoing Covid-19 awareness campaign, and especially in view of the festive season, the Delhi government will start distributing maps and lists of Covid-19 test centres among private chemists across the city, urging them to display these prominently in their shops, said a senior government official.

The official further said the government will start this campaign on Thursday with the north-west revenue district, which currently has the highest proportion of active cases – more than 15% of the total 22,317 active cases (as on October 18).

Such maps and lists -- with names and addresses of 310 Covid-19 test centres managed by the Delhi government – were initially distributed to Delhi Metro for displaying outside Metro stations. Later, they were displayed in some prominent markets and public spaces, with an aim to encourage more testing and to ensure that any person who wants to get tested faced no inconvenience in locating a test centre.

“Now these lists will be distributed among chemists over the next two weeks. This is part of the government’s action plan to intensify Covid-19 awareness in the light of the festive season, which is likely to increase the risk of transmission,” said a senior government official, not wishing to be named.

