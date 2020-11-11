Chhath Puja banned in public places in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited people from celebrating Chhath Puja in public places this year in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Chhath Puja will begin on November 20. Every year, on Chhath, massive crowds, mostly those from Poorvanchal, congregate on the banks of Yamuna, and the roads along the embankment areas and open spaces to worship the setting and \rising sun. The government usually make arrangements to facilitate the worshippers by deploying medical teams and security personnel, and installing lights, changing rooms, toilets, etc.

This year, between October 28 and November 8, the government had floated more than 20 tenders for Chhath Puja arrangements in areas of Haathi Ghat ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Old Railway Bridge in Geeta Colony, both sides of Hindol Canal, Dhobi Ghat in Ganesh Nagar, Talab Chowk Park in Mandawli, Qudsia Ghat, Yamuna Bazar Ghat, Yamuna Ghat Wazirabad, Pusta Gamri, Shiv Vihar and Gokalpur.

These tenders now stand cancelled, said a Delhi government spokesperson.

“In view of the persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the recent days, it has been decided that Chhath Pooja celebrations will not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at homes,” the DDMA, chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, said in an order on Tuesday.

All district magistrates and district deputy commissioners of police and others authorities have been told to ensure strict compliance of the order.

In October, Durga Puja and Dussehra too were low-key affairs. Although the DDMA had allowed limited gatherings on paper, as the Covid-19 situation at that juncture was relatively better, the district administration and police did not issue permission to organisers and asked others to impose restrictions on access to venues.