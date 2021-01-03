Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to take alternative routes

Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to take alternative routes

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana -- Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera with Covid-19 precautions.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

While Tikri and Dhansa borders were closed for any traffic movement by police and Jhatikara border is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers, and pedestrian movement. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the gates of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Chilla and Gazipur borders remained closed due to the protests.

“Traffic Alert The Chilla & Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana -- Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera with Covid-19 precautions.

“Traffic Alert Available Open Borders to Haryana are following- Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders. COVID PRECAUTIONS: WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE,” Traffic Police said in another tweet.

While Tikri and Dhansa borders were closed for any traffic movement by police and Jhatikara border is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers, and pedestrian movement.

“Traffic Alert Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement. COVID PRECAUTIONS: WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE,” Traffic Police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Finally paid off’: Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, other stakeholders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech

latest news

India’s weekly Covid-19 tally remains below 110,000 for second straight week
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Amitabh Bachchan shares some Sunday wisdom with fans on Twitter
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Fresh snowfall closes highway in J&K, Board exams postponed
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Adar Poonawalla thanks DCGI after Covishield gets final approval for restricted use in India and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.