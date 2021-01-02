Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed; avoid Outer Ring, GTK, NH-44: Delhi Traffic Police

Sections
All the roads have been closed as a result of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws that were passed in September last year.

The protests have been continuing for over a month with the demonstrators refusing the accept anything apart from a complete rollback of the farm laws. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Traffic Police said the Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for commuters travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the government’s three farm laws, Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders have also been closed and the police urged people to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and National Highway-44.

 

“The Chilla & Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. “Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44,” they added.

 



All the roads have been closed as a result of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws that were passed in September last year. The protests have been continuing for over a month with the demonstrators refusing the accept anything apart from a complete rollback of the farm laws.

Farmers’ unions have warned that they will expand their protests and start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the next round of meeting on January 4. The representatives of farmers’ unions said that only 5% of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government. They also outlined multiple protest actions over a month if their main demands are not met, in an announcement a few days before Republic Day celebrations.

The Centre, on its part, has asked them to think over their decision. “I want to urge them to leave the protest and come forward for the dialogue. I am hopeful that farmers will understand the importance of new laws and reach a solution,” Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

