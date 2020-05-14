Sections
Home / Delhi News / CISF to video-record boarding passes, no stamping to avoid contact

CISF to video-record boarding passes, no stamping to avoid contact

The boarding passes of passengers flying out of Delhi airport, once flight operations resume, will be video recorded instead of being stamped by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:28 IST

By Anvit Srivastava,

The boarding passes of passengers flying out of Delhi airport, once flight operations resume, will be video recorded instead of being stamped by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Senior officers said officers deployed to screen passengers will be given a webcam each to record their boarding passes.

The webcam recording will be synchronised with the CCTV camera footage of the security hold area (SHA) making it easy for the security personnel to track any passenger later if need be, the officers said.

The new method has been adopted following one of the directions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued Wednesday, asking CISF, the force that secures the airport, to stop stamping the boarding passes as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).



“Our men who are stationed at the security check area, with a stamp, will now be given a webcam each. They’ll record every boarding pass. This is to ensure zero direct contact between passengers and our officers. The recordings will be collected as a database and can be used whenever required,” a senior officer from the airport, who wished not to be named, said.

The officer said that the new method shall cause no additional delay. “However, we are yet to get results. Stamping of boarding passes did not take time and we hope recording, which will only take a few seconds, will also not take much time,” the officer added.

In one of its earlier orders, dated March 19, the BCAS had said, “It is learnt that one of the most common methods of transmission of Covid-19 seems to be through infected surfaces. It is, therefore, desirable to avoid touching surfaces that might be infected due to human touch.”

In the same order issued Wednesday BCAS said passengers are being advised to use hand sanitiser frequently while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic. After the orders were given, it was also decided to allow passengers to carry sanitiser up to a limit of 350ml in their handbag.

Indira Gandhi International airport, like other airports in the country, is yet to start passenger flights. All domestic flights in the country were suspended March 25 onwards, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, repatriation flights, medical evacuation flights and cargo flights have been allowed to operate.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Ludhiana industry hails state’s decision to allow operations in mix land use areas
May 15, 2020 01:30 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.