Civil services exam results: Delhi and Delhi Police have much reason to cheer

The civil services exam results are out and among those who did Delhi proud are a police constable who joined the force as a high school graduate; a woman topper whose mother encouraged her to appear for the exam and a 23-year-old man who managed to fulfil his grandfather’s much cherished dream.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results Wednesday and 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various civil services this year.

Among the top five candidates, two are from Delhi -- 26-year-old Delhi topper Jatin Kishore, who secured all India rank 2, and 23-year-old Himanshu Jain, a resident of Shahdara, who secured all India rank 4 and came second in Delhi.

Jain had no chance to celebrate on Wednesday as he was busy with hospital discharge formalities of his father who had been undergoing treatment for the past three weeks.

“Now that my father is back home, we can all celebrate together,” said the former student of Hansraj College. “My grandfather wanted me to get into the civil services and that inspired me to take the exam. Getting into the services would provide me with the platform to work for society. When I didn’t clear the exams in my first attempt, I became more determined to do so this time,” Jain said.

Kishore, an Indian economic service (IES) officer, was busy at work at the central government’s department of rural development when congratulatory calls started pouring in.

Kishore, who lives in East of Kailash, said, “IAS (Indian administrative service) offers more field exposure and we can work on the ground to impact more lives directly. That is why I appeared for the UPSC exams even after clearing IES,” said Kishore.

So did he expect to be the Delhi topper? Kishore said, “I don’t think anyone expects this. It has been a good surprise.”

Also, on top of the world on Wednesday was Delhi Police constable Firoz Alam, who works with the police control room and secured all India rank of 645 in his sixth attempt. He said, “This was my final attempt at cracking the exams. Seeing senior officers in the force over the years, I too was inspired to serve my country in a better manner which is why I on kept trying.”

Alam has been posted with the central police control room in Haiderpur since 2016. Assistant commissioner of police (PCR) Jitendra Kumar, who had background similar to his, in Hindi literature, helped him study.

“We never discouraged or stopped him from taking leaves for exam preparations. He was a high school graduate when he joined the force and now, after completing his graduation and postgraduation while in service, he has cleared the civil services as well. We are all proud of him,” the ACP said.

When asked if he realised the similarities he shared with the fictional police officer Imran Ansari of popular web series Pataal Lok (he too clears the civil services exams while in service), Alam said, “ I recently saw Paatal Lok and I did happen to think I too might clear the exams while working hard. And that happened today.”

Delhi commissioner of police SN Shrivastava also took to Twitter to congratulate the successful aspirants. “Very happy to share that at least 5 successful Civil Services aspirants come from Delhi Police family. Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha d/o ASI Rajkumar (6 rank), Navneet d/o Insp Mann (33), ACP Natisha (37), ACP Garima (459),Ct Firoz (645),” he tweeted.

Natisha Mathur and Garima Dahiya are assistant commissioners of police (under training). Navneet Mann, 24, a resident of Naraina Vihar and an engineering graduate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, said, “My father’s work in the police force inspired me to work in the public service and on ground. During second or third year of engineering, I decided to opt for civil services.”

The second all India woman topper is also from Delhi. Vishakha Yadav, whose father is an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, secured all India rank 6. “It was her mother who encouraged her to get into civil services after some of her friends were talking about it,” said ASI RajKumar, who is posted in Dwarka district.

“Vishakha has always performed well academically and so we were confident that she would clear the exams but being ranked sixth countrywide was unbelievable,” Kumar said.

Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal congratulated Vishakha and tweeted,“Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha D/o Delhi Police ASI Raj Kumar for securing 06th rank in UPSC 2019. Wish her successful & fulfilling career. Vishakha Indeed a proud moment for @DelhiPolice!”.

Thirty candidates who trained at the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia have cleared the exam this year. “Around 25 of them were residing in RCA and five were trained at the mock interview programme of the centre,” the university’s media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said. Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar congratulated the students and said she would extend all support to the institute to better its performance in the future.