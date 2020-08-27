Sections
Home / Delhi News / Cloudy skies followed by rain predicted in Delhi

Cloudy skies followed by rain predicted in Delhi

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for “moderate to heavy” rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it had warned. (ANI Photo)

Cloudy skies are expected to keep the mercury in check in the national capital on Thursday while a fresh spell of rain is likely towards the evening, the weather department said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for “moderate to heavy” rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday. The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it had warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR till Friday.  Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 228.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 7 percent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 504.3 mm since June 1, when monsoon season starts, the Met department said. 



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra not to resume metro or monorail service yet
Aug 27, 2020 10:53 IST
Bihar opposition alliance in talks with left to get poll arithmetic right
Aug 27, 2020 10:53 IST
Opposition should not make unnecessary objections over NEET, JEE mains: Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Aug 27, 2020 10:52 IST
Cloudy skies followed by rain predicted in Delhi
Aug 27, 2020 10:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.