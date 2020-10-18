CM Kejriwal urges shop owners to join govt’s anti-dengue campaign

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged shop owners in the national Capital to join the state government’s ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign against vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“In the seventh week of the campaign, I urge shop owners of Delhi to join it. The collective efforts will help stop breeding of mosquitoes and protect our families from vector-borne diseases,” he said.

In the previous weeks, the CM had urged residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi, students, families and office-goers to join the annual campaign, which is in its second year.

The campaign urges the public to inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that cause vector-borne diseases.

The participants, including the CM, shared images on social media and took a pledge that they would devote 10 minutes at 10am every Sunday for 10 weeks to inspect their respective residences for stagnant clean water and clean it to avoid breeding of mosquitoes and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases,

In 2015, Delhi had recorded 15,867 cases of dengue and 60 deaths.

The national capital had recorded 2,036 cases of dengue and two deaths last year, the state government data showed.