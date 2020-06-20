Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn

Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn

Earlier today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Baijal during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and requested the L-G to revoke the order.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(File photo )

The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a controversy and demands of rollback from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Earlier today, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Baijal during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and requested the L-G to revoke the order.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” tweeted the L-G this evening.

During the day, news agency ANI quoted union minister of state for home affairs G Kishen Reddy saying that he expected a new order by evening.



“Delhi L-G might have ordered institutional quarantine for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes. But I think that he will issue another piece of information by today evening for people who can create an isolated separate room in their homes,” Reddy was quoted as saying.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Census work: Ambala admn, private schools at loggerheads
Jun 20, 2020 18:05 IST
UK’s Rishi Sunak sees ‘enormous difference’ after social distance review
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
‘Decision on resuming intl flights depends on other nations’: Hardeep Puri
Jun 20, 2020 18:03 IST
Compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi withdrawn
Jun 20, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.