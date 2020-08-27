Sections
Consider giving subsidised tickets to DU students, HC tells railways ministry

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:02 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the ministry of railways to consider issuing confirmed train tickets to specially abled Delhi University students who have to appear in person for their final-year exams that are to start from September 14.

The court put forward the suggestion after it was informed that many students living in far-off cities were not in a condition to arrange travel and stay in Delhi for the duration of their exams from September 14 to October 1.

HT had earlier reported that the second leg of the open book examination (OBE) for final-year students will be conducted in both online and offline modes so that students can choose the mode they prefer.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and the National Federation for Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and the specially abled students.



Senior advocate Santosh Rungta, appearing for National Federation for Blind , told the court that 222 students with disabilities, who could not appear in the first leg of OBE, were apprehensive about appearing in person for the second leg because of several constraints.

He said that while his organisation was ready to bear the expenses of the boarding and lodging of students, it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that students do not suffer.

The court then directed the ministry of human resources development (now ministry of education) to approach the railways ministry and request it to arrange the travel of students with disabilities from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, among others, to Delhi.

It asked the two ministries, and the ministry of social justice to file separate affidavits on the feasibility of providing subsidised tickets to students and to ensure that students reach the city at least five days prior to the examination.

It also asked students with disabilities to specify the mode— online or offline — in which they would prefer to attempt the exam, while also directing them to mail their credentials to Delhi University if they want to come to the city to take the examination in person.

Senior advocate Sachin Datta, appearing for the varsity, said students who are unable to appear in person for the exam, can take the examination in the online format.

However, Rungta said that while it was easier for students to arrange scribes in Delhi, it would be difficult for them to do so in other states. Following this, the court asked the ministries to look into the issue and posted the matter for further hearing on September 1.

