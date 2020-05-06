Sections
Constable dies of Covid-19, first case in Delhi Police

Constable Amit Kumar belonged to Sonepat in Haryana where his wife and three-year-old son live.

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:20 IST

By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Police personnel screen commuters for identity cards and permits, near Akshardham temple, during Covid-19 lockdown, on April 30, 2020. (Representative Photo/Raj K Raj, HT )

A Delhi Police constable, posted at Bharat Nagar police station in northwest district, died of coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Tuesday evening.

The test result from a private lab confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the 31-year-old had Covid-19.

This is the first case of a Delhi Police personal succumbing to Covid-19.

“The result from a private lab has returned positive. We are still awaiting the result from RML Hospital,” said a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified.



Constable Amit Kumar belonged to Sonepat in Haryana where his wife and three-year-old son live. Kumar himself lived with a friend on the fifth floor of a rented home in Gandhi Nagar, a neighbourhood close to Bharat Nagar where he worked.

“Kumar was into crime data liaisoning. It didn’t require him to frequently visit the police station or interact with most other colleagues,” said the officer.

In the early hours of Monday, Kumar woke up from his sleep and complained of breathing problems. One of his colleagues said that he was provided warm water and when his condition did not improve, he was taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital.

“There, he was neither admitted, nor tested for Covid-19,” alleged a colleague. A response from the hospital is awaited.

He was then taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he was given some medicines and referred for Covid-19 testing. He underwent testing in Ashok Vihar before returning home.

“Later he again complained of discomfort and was taken to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a statement issued by the police.

His colleague said that he had begun vomiting on returning home and that had prompted the Bharat Nagar station house officer (SHO) to recommend that he be taken to RML Hospital.

His autopsy is yet to be carried out even as the police are tracing his contacts to get them tested for Covid-19.

