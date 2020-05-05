Sections
Home / Delhi News / Containment zones in Paschim Vihar, Hari Nagar unsealed

The Delhi government on Tuesday de-contained two more areas in west district after no new Covid-19 case was reported from those localities in last 28 days. The areas where restrictions were scaled...

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government on Tuesday de-contained two more areas in west district after no new Covid-19 case was reported from those localities in last 28 days. The areas where restrictions were scaled down include B Blocks of Paschim Vihar and Hari Nagar.

According to district administration officials, these areas were declared containment zones on April 8 after one positive case was reported from these localities, each.

Till Tuesday evening, 13 areas had been unsealed bringing the number of containment zones down to 87.

Officials said they had repeatedly and regularly surveyed the health of residents in the localities. “Active surveillance of the area and nearby vicinity was carried out by the health department teams. No new cases emerged, hence scaling down process was started,” the official said, adding that health department would continue follow up operations and normal lockdown restrictions will remain in place.



