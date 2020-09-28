Cop saves man from armed attackers in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

A 32-year-old man escaped an attack when a group of at least five men armed with a knife, sticks and cooking utensils was thwarted by a policeman carrying just a lathi in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday night, police said.

The attack and the subsequent intervention by the policeman, head constable Damodar, was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

The victim, Gaurav, sustained stab wounds to his head and other body parts, but he was out of danger, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

“Since the service was slow, it led to an argument between the two friends and the dhaba owners. The two men decided to leave the dhaba, but they were attacked from behind,” the DCP said.