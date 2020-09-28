Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Cop saves man from armed attackers in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

Cop saves man from armed attackers in Delhi’s Anand Parbat

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Delhi Police constable stands on vigil at Anand Vihar. (Ravi Choudhary/HT File Photo )

A 32-year-old man escaped an attack when a group of at least five men armed with a knife, sticks and cooking utensils was thwarted by a policeman carrying just a lathi in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday night, police said.

The attack and the subsequent intervention by the policeman, head constable Damodar, was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

The victim, Gaurav, sustained stab wounds to his head and other body parts, but he was out of danger, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The attack took place around 9.30pm on Saturday when Gaurav and his friend Prem Sagar visited a dhaba in Anand Parbat’s Nayi Basti for dinner.

“Since the service was slow, it led to an argument between the two friends and the dhaba owners. The two men decided to leave the dhaba, but they were attacked from behind,” the DCP said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 million
Sep 28, 2020 01:32 IST
Farmers to intensify stir; Punjab CM to stage sit-in protest today
Sep 28, 2020 06:43 IST
Trump’s ban on TikTok temporarily blocked by federal judge
Sep 28, 2020 06:27 IST
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Sep 28, 2020 07:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross five million mark, says health ministry
Sep 28, 2020 07:20 IST
Happy birthday Mouni Roy: Here’s a look at her transformation
Sep 28, 2020 07:13 IST
Karnataka Bandh: Farmers to protest against state farm bills today
Sep 28, 2020 07:02 IST
Three-member panel to run Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Sep 28, 2020 06:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.