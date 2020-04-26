Coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, affects everyone: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals for plasma donation

Delhi chief minister on Sunday made an emotional appeal to people who have recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to donate their plasma for those fighting for their lives.

The chief minister, while addressing a press conference through video, said he is personally talking to people who had recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma.

“If a Hindu patient is very critical and his life is saved by the plasma of Muslim and vice versa. When God made the world, he made humans and all of them have two eyes, the same body and red blood with the same plasma in all,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added.

The walls and differences between people are man-made, he said.

“Corona affects everyone. It does not distinguish between Hindu and Muslim. And, if the plasma from your body saves someone then a Hindus’s plasma can save a Muslim and a Muslim’s can save a Hindu,” he said.

“We can learn from this corona disease. If all people of our country, Hindus, Muslims, Sikh, Christians and Buddhists work together with love and amity, no one can defeat this country,” he said.

“But if we keep fighting there is no way out… If anyone of us ever feels any animosity towards people belonging to another community, we must remind ourselves that we might need the plasma of a person from a different religion in order to survive.”

Convalescent plasma therapy uses a blood component called plasma, which contains the virus-fighting antibodies, from people who have recovered from the infection to treat those who are severely ill with Covid-19.

Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.