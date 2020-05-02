Coronavirus update: 41 people from one building in Delhi’s Kapashera test positive for Covid-19

Forty-one people from the same building, which was sealed on April 19, in Delhi’s Kapashera area have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Coivd-19), news agency ANI reported citing the district magistrate’s office.

The building is in Theke Wali Gali near the district collector’s office in Kapashera and was sealed after one person contracted the respiratory disease.

Three officials in the district magistrate (DM)’s office had tested positive for Sars-Cov-2, the infection that causes Covid-19 on April 29.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“As soon as a place reports three positive cases, our officials declare the identified area as a containment zone,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said during his daily media briefing on Wednesday.

An area has to be declared a containment zone if three or more Covid-19 cases are reported from there, according to the Delhi government’s rules.

Rahul Singh, South West’s district magistrate, had put himself in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Seventeen others, who were in close contact with the first official who tested positive, were kept under observation at the Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Hospital, which is a dedicated Covid-19 health centre.

Delhi now has 96 containment zones after one more residential complex in east Delhi’s Patparganj area was taken out of the list on Friday evening.

The three localities were “de-contained” on Friday, the day revised guidelines for the third phase of national lockdown were issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, which also notified strict protocol for containment zones.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The number of containment zones in Delhi had reached 100 a couple of days ago before the de-containment of a few areas again brought it under the 100-mark.

There were 223 new cases of Covid-19 in the national capital on Friday including two deaths. It has taken Delhi’s tally to 3738 and toll to 61, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department said on Friday.