Court grants bail to riot accused, says he appears calm, composed in CCTV footage

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:54 IST

By Richa Banka,

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to a man arrested in connection with the rioting in north-east Delhi while stating that he was not a part of a riotous mob and was seen rather calm, cool and composed in the CCTV footage of the riots played inside the court.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav said “from the perusal of the CCTV footage, it is clearly apparent that Mohd Mobin Ali does not appear to be part of the riotous mob” on February 26.

The judge said Ali was merely returning from “Phool Wali Masjid” after offering “namaz” when the riots broke out in Usmanpur area.

The court granted bail to Ali on a personal bond of ₹20,000 and one surety of like amount while directing him to not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in any manner and maintain peace and harmony in the locality.



According to Ali’s counsel, there was an apparent delay of about 24 hours in recording of FIR. He contended that his client has not been named in the FIR and was in judicial custody since April 20.

He said that two CCTV cameras installed at the scene of crime, which is quite near to “Phool Wali Masjid”, clearly showed that the alleged accused person was just coming from the Masjid and going towards his house in the vicinity.

However, the police had contended that Ali was identified by an injured person on March 13 after seeing the CCTV footage. He was then arrested under sections of unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

On Friday, the court observed that Ali was unarmed and appeared to be cool, calm and composed before granting him bail.

