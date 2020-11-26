Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Actively considering some kind of curfew, Delhi government tells high court

Covid-19: Actively considering some kind of curfew, Delhi government tells high court

The court said the government should consider setting up a portal where fines, collected for not adhering to the social distancing norms, are deposited with little or no cash transaction

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:55 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi high court in New Delhi. (File photo)

The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that it is “actively considering” imposing some kind of curfew -- either a night curfew or on weekends. The state government was responding to the court which sought to know whether the national Capital is implementing any lockdown in order to check the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Delhi government, told a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad that even though a decision has not been taken on the imposition of the curfew, it is actively being considered.

The court, while hearing a plea by the lawyer by Rakesh Malhotra seeking ramping up of tests in the city, also said that the Delhi government should consider setting up a portal where fines, collected for not adhering to social distancing norms, are deposited with little or no cash transaction.

Also read | PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28

It said that the portal should have a fixed time frame where the offenders can deposit fine online. It also said that there should be enforcement in wedding parties to check whether the government order of limiting the number of attendees to 50 is being followed.

The court said there should be SOPs for banquet halls, adding, “We cannot allow these wedding parties to become super spreaders because this is the season of weddings and similar functions.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:00 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 15:05 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 14:01 IST

latest news

Civil servants in Greece hold 24-hours strike
Nov 26, 2020 15:09 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen
Nov 26, 2020 15:02 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:00 IST
In pictures: Farmer groups vow to continue march towards Delhi
Nov 26, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.