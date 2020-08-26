Covid-19: As Delhi witnesses marginal rise in infections, Mumbai sees lowest daily count

After witnessing a drop in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, infections in Delhi have started rising again. (REUTERS)

Delhi after reporting a slide in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases has started to witness an uptick once again and there has been a dip in the infection tally in Mumbai, which once was the worst-hit city in the country, according to government data.

After witnessing a drop in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, infections in Delhi have started rising again. The Capital recorded 1,544 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in infections in the city in 40 days, according to official data.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw the lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as it recorded 587 fresh infections. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region that had been witnessing a surge in coronavirus disease cases, is showing a sign of recovery.

So far, India has recorded 3,234,474 Covid-19 cases, including 59,449 deaths. India reported its first Covid-19 fatality in mid-March and over 22,000 deaths have been recorded in August so far.

Fluctuating numbers

Delhi was the first major Covid-19 hotspot in the country to have successfully controlled the outbreak last month. On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark.

Also read: As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says testing will be doubled

From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10. Three days between August 11 and August 22 saw less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).

Co-incidentally, the number of tests conducted on the days the capital recorded cases below 1,000 were below the average 20,000 tests which are being conducted on a daily basis, according to data.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

There has been a steady increase in the positivity rate — the fraction of tests that return positive. Around 7.8% of tests came back positive for Covid-19 according to Tuesday’s bulletin. This pushes the seven-day average of positivity rate to 7.5%, the highest since July 19, or 37 days ago.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said on Wednesday the number of Covid-19 cases has marginally increased in the national capital, adding that the situation is under control.

Lowest daily count

Mumbai has been recording a significant dip in Covid-19 cases and fatalities for the last two days. With just 587 cases, Mumbai reported the lowest count in the last couple of months on Tuesday. There are 17,938 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai now, according to a health official.

The total number of Covid-19 cases increased to 137,678 in the county’s financial capital, including 17,931 active cases, 111,967 recovered cases and 7,474 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Moreover, Dharavi, which saw a rising number of infections, reported 12 new cases on Tuesday. With this, the number of cases in Asia’s biggest sum area rose to 2,725 including 2,375 discharges and 90 active cases, the civic body added.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Navi Mumbai with 302 Covid-19 cases, all the other districts reported less than 300 cases. Mumbai’s recovery rate was steady at 81% and the doubling rate increased to 88 days.

Meanwhile, with more than 10,000 fresh cases, Maharashtra’s tally crossed seven lakh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as its recovery rate continued to rise steadily.

(With inputs from PTI)