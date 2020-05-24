Sections
Covid-19 cases cross 13,000-mark in Delhi, death toll rises to 261

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city was 12,910 and fatalities 231. (Photo by Parveen Kumar / Hindustan Times)

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 261 on Sunday, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the government said.

A total of 6,540 patients have recovered, while 6,617 are undergoing treatment, according to a health bulletin. The city has 86 containment zones.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city was 12,910 and fatalities 231.

