'Covid-19 cases have gone down, but fight not over yet': Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘Covid-19 cases have gone down, but fight not over yet’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that in past one month, cases of Covid-19 have gone down, deaths have reduced, recovery rate has increased and positivity ratio has lowered.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with health minister Satyender Jain, New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the two crore people of the city, his government and the Centre have together attained victory in controlling Covid-19 but the fight is not over yet.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of 450-bed Delhi government hospital in Burari, he said Covid-related parameters have improved in Delhi in the last one month.

“The two crore Delhi people, Delhi government and the Centre have together attained victory over corona but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that in past one month, cases of Covid-19 have gone down, deaths have reduced, recovery rate has increased and positivity ratio has lowered.



“This is a result of the hard work of all the people. I want to congratulate all the doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever has worked hard to achieve this goal.”  He said the Burari hospital will increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients in the city.

“I am very happy to be inaugurating Burari hospital today. I could not be there due to COVID and various other arrangements. The opening of this hospital will add 450 more beds in the health infrastructure in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the hospital and was joined through video conferencing by the chief minister.

The hospital will eventually have a total of 700 beds. Around 125 beds will have oxygen supply and the capacity will be enhanced in the coming days, the Delhi government said in a statement.

