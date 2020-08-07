Covid-19: CBSE allows students who took basic math to pursue subject in classes 11-12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow students, who had opted for basic mathematics in the class 10 examination this year, to pursue the subject in senior secondary classes in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation, the CBSE stressed, is only for the current academic year.

The CBSE had for the first time introduced the option of basic and standard mathematics in the class 10 exams this year. Basic maths was for those who do not want to pursue the subject further and the standard math was for those who want to study mathematics as a subject in classes 11 and 12.

Students who had qualified basic mathematics were given an option of appear for the standard math paper during compartment exams, in case they wanted to pursue the subject further.

In a notification issued on Friday, CBSE controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “Because of spread of Covid-19 and thus the delay in the conduct of the compartment examination 2020, it has been decided that students who have appeared for mathematics (basic) in class 10 exams and are desirous of pursuing mathematics in class 11, can opt for it, but only for the session of 2020-21.”

“Before permitting mathematics in class 11 to such students, the head of the institution should be satisfied that the student has the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics. This exemption is being given as a one-time measure to facilitate the present batch of students,” Bhardwaj added.

Principals said the decision will be a huge relief to students who were waiting to take the math standard test during the compartment exams. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School in Rohini, said, “Keeping the present situation in mind, the CBSE has taken a student friendly decision.”

Heads of Delhi government schools, where 73% of students had opted for basic mathematics this year, expressed reservations over the move. AK Jha, the head of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, said, “Many students who had opted for basic mathematics are those who did not want to pursue the subject in higher classes. Now that there is an option, many parents may compel schools to allow their children to pursue the subject. This will be very challenging for principals.”