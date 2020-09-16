Sections
Covid-19: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests positive

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta is in home quarantine since he tested positive. (PTI)

Adesh Gupta, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit, tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

At least 17 people working in the party headquarters in the national capital at Pant Marg had tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Later, they were sent to a dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Delhi.

On Wednesday, Gupta tweeted, “I had got the Covid-19 test done last week and tested negative. But as I have not been keeping well, I tested again. This time, I have tested Covid-19 positive. Though I’m in home quarantine for the past one week, those who have come in contact please get yourself tested.”

The BJP has closed its state unit office for two days.

Ashok Goyal, the media in-charge of BJP’s Delhi unit, said, “We will get the office disinfected and sanitised. On Monday, a peon had tested Covid-19 positive following which we got the test done of all the staff working at our office. Of the 42 people, who underwent the test, 17 were found to be Covid-19 positive. We have sent these 17 people to a CCC in the national capital.”

Sidharthan, organisational secretary, BJP’s Delhi unit, who lives on the campus of the party office, also got himself tested on Tuesday, but he was not infected by SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, Goyal said.

