Covid-19: Delhi government orders equipment for new ICU beds being added this week

The BiPAP machines, which help in administering high-flow oxygen to patients and are required to operationalise the ICU beds, are being procured from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 10:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image. (File photo)

The Delhi government has placed an order for immediate procurement of 1,200 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines for new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds being added to hospitals across the national capital this week in the view of a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, an official said.

The machines, which help in administering high-flow oxygen to patients and are required to operationalise the ICU beds, are being procured from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met Union home minister Amit Shah last week, has said the Centre has assured help to the Delhi government in procuring the machines.

Around 500 ICU beds have been added to Delhi’s hospitals since Friday. More are likely to be added this week.

