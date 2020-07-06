Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi govt orders compulsory rapid antigen detection test for high-risk individuals

Covid-19: Delhi govt orders compulsory rapid antigen detection test for high-risk individuals

All individuals with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are to be mandatorily tested, it said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 00:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A health worker test for coronavirus infection using Rapid Antigen methodology at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Asaf Ali Road, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed all health care facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with ILI symptoms, patients admitted with SARI and other high-risk individuals who visit their facilities.

An order issued by the Delhi Health department directed all medical directors, medical superintendent and directors of all Delhi government-run hospitals to ensure that “rapid antigen detection testing” of all individuals/patients falling in the categories listed, who visit their hospital, is mandatorily done.

All individuals with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are to be mandatorily tested, it said.

“All asymptomatic patients admitted or seeking admission of following high - risk group -- Patients undergoing Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressed patient including HIV+, Patients with Malignant disease, Transplant Patients, Elderly patients ( > 65 years of age ) with co-morbidities and all asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol generating interventions,” the order said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy Saurashtra rains: Van swept away, man feared drowned
Jul 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Man killed as car rams into tree in Thane
Jul 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms
Jul 06, 2020 00:36 IST
Kanye West eyes US Presidency. Here’s why he may not be serious
Jul 06, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.