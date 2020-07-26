Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities

The Delhi government will soon launch a job portal to make job opportunities available to those who have lost employment due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The announcement was made by Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai.

He said that the portal will act as common platform for companies looking to hire and job seekers.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will soon come out with a slew of reforms to revive the national capital’s economy, which has been adversely affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said, adding that many migrant workers have moved out of Delhi and several people have lost their jobs due to the shutdown.

“We have managed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi. Now there is a need to bring the city’s economy back on the fast track,” said the minister.

Rai’s announcement comes weeks after the Maharashtra government launched a similar portal. Mahajobs was launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 6. It aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively.

The portal will help in the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees.

According to the description available on the portal, it has been created to meet the manpower needs of the companies which have been facing the challenge of skill gap due to mass migration triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures in order to help businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The AAP government had also extended counselling service by its education department to all residents of Delhi. The department has been providing educational and psychological counselling services to students through its YUVA Helpline since 2006.

“In a bid to help citizens with mental health amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has limited people’s physical movement and caused several damages in the employment sector, the Delhi government has taken this decision,” the government said in a statement.

It further said that people who need support on educational/emotional/psychological/personal issues can call on toll-free numbers 1800116888 or 10580 to get assistance.

It also said that identities of these people will be kept confidential.