Covid-19: Delhi hospitals start increasing ICU capacity

Hospitals in the national capital have started increasing their beds earmarked for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients following the order of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients has gone up to 2,558 from 2,100 within two days.

Around 63% of these ICU beds were occupied as on Wednesday morning, according to the latest data from the Delhi Corona app.

The Delhi government had directed three of its hospitals -- Lok Nayak hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital -- to increase their ICU bed capacity.

Of them, Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality hospital at Tahirpur has managed to ramp up its non-ventillator ICU beds by 100. At present, the healthcare facility has 391 ICU beds.

The ICU beds in private hospitals, which are disproportionately sharing the burden of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, are almost 85% occupied.

Last week, the Delhi government had ordered 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU capacity for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Some of these private hospitals have started increasing their non-ventillator beds.

However on Tuesday, an association of private healthcare providers said it would move court to seek relief on the Delhi government’s order.

“We will be filing a petition in the Delhi high court (HC) for striking down the order. We have also given a representation to the Delhi government and Dr Harshvardhan, Union minister for health and family welfare. The order was suddenly issued without any consultation with us or prior intimation,” said Girdhar Gyani, director-general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India).

“Our data showed that the in-patient occupancy in private hospitals, which was just 20% to 25% in April and May, has gone up exponentially. The patients, who had been postponing their surgeries, are no longer willing to wait indefinitely because of the viral outbreak. If 80% ICU beds are reserved, these treatments have to be stopped. What if such a patient gets critical and needs an ICU bed? These are the biggest private hospitals in the city that specialise in surgeries such as transplants. These patients have waited for long and some of their condition may well have turned life threatening. In any big hospital, up to 30% admission happens in the emergency department. Road accident patients and those suffering from trauma, cardiac arrest need immediate medical attention and that cannot be stopped because of Covid-19 treatment,” he added.

