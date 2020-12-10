Sections
Covid-19: Delhi records 1,575 new cases; positivity rate dips to 2.46%

The relatively low number of new cases on Thursday came out of 64,069 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

The tally of active cases on Thursday dropped to 18,753 from 20,546 the previous day. (HT PHOTO)

The national capital recorded 1,575 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the lowest in over three months, even as the positivity rate dipped to below 3 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate on December 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9.

These relatively low number of new cases on Thursday came out of 64,069 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Sixty-one fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,874 while the positivity rate dropped to 2.46 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the average death rate of the past ten days stood at 2.27 per cent.



The fall in daily cases here is significant, as it is the lowest since August 31, when 1,358 fresh incidences were recorded.

The tally of active cases on Thursday dropped to 18,753 from 20,546 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,01,150.

