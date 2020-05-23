Covid-19: Delhi records 591 cases and 23 deaths on Saturday

The mortality rate is still lower than the national average of almost 3%. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times

Delhi recorded 23 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll from viral infections in the city to 231, according to the daily official health bulletin.

Of the total deaths, 158 were recorded in the past 12 days, after a three-member death audit committee started clearing the backlog of deaths that hadn’t been added to the cumulative report.

An order issued by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on May 10 had directed all designated Covid-19 hospitals to report deaths by 5pm each day to ensure timely reporting. This was done after a discrepancy was detected between cumulative data and deaths recorded at the hospitals.

The additional deaths put the mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Delhi at almost 1.8%, up from 1% recorded on May 11, before the pending deaths were added to the bulletin. The mortality rate is still lower than the national average of almost 3%.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 591 new infections, taking the total to 12,910. The number of cases have been steadily increasingly in May, with the city recording more than 500 cases a day for the past five days.

Even as Delhi is recording a high number of cases, the doubling rate – an indicator of the pace of spread of infections -- has gone up to almost 15 days. “We will be comfortable when the doubling rate goes up to 20 days,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had earlier told a news briefing.

Of the 6,412 people still with the infection, 1,886 with severe symptoms were admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 184 people are in intensive care units and 27 people are on ventilators.

“The numbers would certainly go up now that the lockdown has been eased. There are so many asymptomatic cases, how will you stop the infections? The numbers would increase further as migrant workers reach their home towns, and after the two-week incubation,” said Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“However, what the numbers would look like, I do not know. None of the mathematical models have so far been able to predict the rise in cases accurately. Plus, we say 80% of cases are asymptomatic but we haven’t really done any serological studies to estimate the burden of the disease so far. We have to do antibody tests in selected cohorts, both in high burden and low burden areas, to find out the number of asymptomatic cases,” said Broor.