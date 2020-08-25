Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,544 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,544 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 1,64,071. As of now, Delhi has 11,998 active cases.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi reported 17 new deaths due to Covid on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 4,330. (File photo for representation)

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 1,64,071. As of now, Delhi has 11,998 active cases.

In last 24 hours, 1,155 people have been cured of the virus in Delhi. Out of the total Covid cases, 1,47,743 patients have recovered in the city so far.

Delhi reported 17 new deaths due to the virus, taking Covid-19 death toll to 4,330.

There are 7,04,348 active coronavirus cases in India which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data on Tuesday.



With 60,975 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, India’s tally rose to 31,67,323 with recoveries surging to 24,04,585, pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana police commissioner bans setting up of stalls on footpaths
Aug 25, 2020 21:41 IST
Neena: ‘If my husband wasn’t nice to Masaba, I wouldn’t have married him’
Aug 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Seven booked for opening fire outside sanitation worker’s house in Ludhiana
Aug 25, 2020 21:39 IST
Lakshay Chaudhary and controversies
Aug 25, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.