Covid-19: Delhi reports 757 new infections, 16 deaths in 24 hours

The trend of daily recoveries exceeding new infections continues in Delhi with 939 new recoveries against the 757 new infections recorded on Sunday.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi government had conducted 75,210 tests in the last 24 hours and the case positivity rate stands at 1.01 per cent, a slight increase from the 0.98 per cent reported on the previous day. In picture - A medic at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre. (PTI)

A day after reporting its four-month-low daily new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, Delhi reported 757 new infections on Sunday taking the city’s tally to 622,851 cases, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin for Covid-19. With 16 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in Delhi reached 10,453 patients, according to the bulletin. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 655 Covid-19 cases, its lowest in over four months.

The trend of daily recoveries exceeding new infections continues in Delhi with 939 new recoveries against the 757 new infections recorded on Sunday. With this, the overall recoveries reached 605,685 patients taking the recovery rate to 97.24 per cent.

 

Delhi government had conducted 75,210 tests in the last 24 hours and the case positivity rate stands at 1.01 per cent, a slight increase from the 0.98 per cent reported on the previous day. A total of 8,351,048 tests have been conducted so far, and Delhi’s test per million stands at 439,528 tests, as per the health department bulletin. Also, tests per million have increased by 3,958 tests.



The active caseload in Delhi continues to decline and stands at 6,713 cases, which is 198 cases lesser than the previous data. Of this, 3,335 patients are currently in home isolation and 2,621 patients are hospitalised. Overall positivity rate in Delhi stands at 7.46 per cent and the overall case fatality rate stands at 1.68 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Also read: Union health ministry lauds low Covid-19 daily infections, active cases

The number of containment zones in the city has come down to 4,931 zones from 4,975 zones reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is prepared for the Covid-19 vaccination drive with a priority list of people to receive the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Saturday, Delhi police asked its personnel to update their contact details internally before January 3, 2021, to receive details about vaccines via an SMS.

