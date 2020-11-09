Sections
Covid-19: Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station witnesses long queues

According to the Union health ministry, there are 40,258 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Metro passengers are in Delhi required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. (PTI Photo)

Long queue of passengers were seen outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Sunday as they waited for their turn to enter the station.

Metro passengers are in Delhi required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening is done manually by ‘Thermal guns’.

These numerous health checks have been mandated as part of preventive measures to combat coronavirus in the national capital and across the country.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 40,258 active cases in the national capital.

