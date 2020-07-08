Sections
Covid-19: Delhi tally pushes past 1 lakh mark but recovery rate nears 75 per cent

Despite being the third worst-affected state in the country, Delhi is nearing a positive statistic of a promising recovery rate of 75 per cent.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has tested 22,028 people -- out of which 9,461 have been tested through RTPCR. (AP)

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,033 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,04,864. With 48 new deaths, Delhi’s total casualties due to the infection rose to 3,213.

However, despite being the third worst-affected state in the country, Delhi is nearing a positive statistic of a promising recovery rate of 75 per cent. As of Wednesday, out of the total affected, 78,199 people have recovered from the infection which marks Delhi’s recovery rate at 74.5 per cent.

At present, out of 23,452 active cases, over 14,000 cases continue to be under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has tested 22,028 people -- out of which 9,461 have been tested through RTPCR. 12,567 rapid antigens were also conducted on Wednesday.



Indicating reduced strain on medical infrastructure in the national capital, the bulletin released by the government stated that 16,751 beds are vacant and available for treating the virus-infected.

With an increased focus on donation of plasma for those still fighting the disease, Delhi government passed two orders on Wednesday for amping up treatment through the plasma route. In the first order, Delhi government has asked all COVID hospitals to obtain feedback of patients and their willingness to donate plasma at the time of discharge from the hospital.

In the second order, all hospitals have been asked to display a Flex board at the entry gate with information related to plasma donation, encouraging people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma and help other patients fight the virus.

Containment zones in Delhi rose to 458 on Wednesday.

