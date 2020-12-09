Covid-19 in Delhi: 3,188 cases, positivity rate stays below 5% for sixth day

With 22,310 active cases in the city as on Tuesday, there were 6,357 containment zones in the capital, according to the government bulletin. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

With a high number of tests being conducted and fewer new cases reported, the average positivity rate—the proportion of samples that test positive for Covid-19—remained below 5% for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday. On December 2, Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 5%.

Of the 75,409 tests conducted, 31,098 (41%) were done using the RT-PCR method — the gold standard for coronavirus diagnosis. Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 3,188 new cases, taking the total tally of infections in the city to 597,000 so far.

There were 57 deaths recorded on the day, with the total death toll of Covid-19 reaching 9,763.

The cumulative case fatality ratio (CFR) — the proportion of people who died of the disease compared to those who were tested positive for it — stood at 1.64%.

The cumulative CFR has consistently reduced since recording a high 4.11% on June 16 to 1.56% in mid-November, when it started increasing during the third wave of cases in Delhi.

The highest number of deaths recorded in a day during the third wave was 131 deaths on November 18.

“Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest deaths since 5th Nov. Our frontline warriors like doctors and nurses are working round the clock to save each and every life. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet.

The number of new cases reported had peaked at 8,593 on November 10 and the positivity rate (during Delhi’s third wave of infections) at 15.33% on November 15, according to the government data.

Experts say that the number of deaths usually peaks a little after the number of cases do because patients are admitted to hospitals for some time before succumbing to the infection.

Jain had earlier said that a majority of deaths in Delhi hospitals took place 10 days after a patient’s admission.