Covid-19: List of documents needed to get treated at Delhi hospitals

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that the hospitals run by his government as well as private entities will only treat residents of the city during the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medical staff in PPE kit screening a person at a hospital in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in the national capital will cater to Covid-19 patients from the city, the state government issued a list of documents needed for the purpose.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that the hospitals run by his government as well as private entities will only treat residents of the city during the coronavirus crisis. And the list of documents was out by evening.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

There is a vast list of documents needed to avail treatment at hospitals in Delhi. The list includes:



• Voter ID

• Bank or post office passbook

• Ration card

• Passport

• Drivers’ license

• Income tax return

• Latest water, telephone or electricity bill issued to the patient or close relative such as parents or spouse

• Proof of postal department’s posts received with the patient’s name in the given address

• Aadhaar card issued prior to June 7

• Any such document issued in the name of any of the parents if the patient is a minor

According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters. The gap, senior officials said, are either minors or residents of the city who vote in other states.

