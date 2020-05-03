Covid-19 lockdown: 123 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday as curbs likely to be eased

The government has allowed opening of liquor shops which are not located in malls. (Representative photo/PTI)

At least 123 liquor shops will open in the national capital on Monday in areas which do not fall under coronavirus containment zones.

These are standalone liquor shops which are not located in malls. There are 450 such shops in the national capital, according to news agency PTI. They are shut since March 22.

The Delhi government had on Saturday sought a list of standalone alcohol shops in the national capital, following Centre’s nod for opening such shops with conditions.

Extending the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks from May 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed liquor and tobacco shops to open in the green and orange zones as well as outside the containment areas or hotspots in red zones.

All the 11 districts in Delhi are red zones. There are total 96 containment zones in Delhi.

Following the MHA’s order, the Delhi excise department on Saturday asked for a list of L-6 (retail vend of Indian liquor in public sector) and L-8 (retail vend of country liquor in public sector) shops which fulfill the MHA’s criteria.

All shops of essential and non-essential goods, except in malls and markets, offices with 33 per strength and some business activities are likely to be allowed to operate from Monday in areas which do not fall under coronavirus containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19, the highest spike in a day, taking the tally to 4,122 on Saturday. The death toll mounted to 64 with three more fatalities, according to Delhi government.