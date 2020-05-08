Covid-19 lockdown: Dwarka residents unite to stitch masks for corona warriors

A resident of Dwarka, Abha Verma who used to stitch clothes for livelihood, wanted to help the corona warriors to the best of her capability. So, when Verma got to know about an initiative where local tailors were required to make masks, which were to be donated to the corona warriors, she joined in without much ado.

“There is no bigger act of kindness than helping others, especially in difficult times like these. I, too, wanted to help in the best possible way, and I know stitching so I thought of using my skills to help others who are fighting to keep us safe. I got to know that the volunteers were taking up the task of stitching masks at the Brahma Kumaris centre near my house, and decided to be a volunteer in this cause,” says Verma, a Dwarka-resident.

Kamla, from the NGO, says, “We had asked DCP Dwarka District about what do they need the most in this fight against coronavirus. And we got to know that masks are a primary need, then sought help of locals, and managed to stitch thousands of masks, which were then handed over to the police official to be distributed to their officers and other corona warriors, and even the underprivileged.”

The police personnel at the Najafgarh Police Station distributed masks to the needy.

To be compassionate, one doesn’t need money and this coming forward of residents to stitch masks voluntarily, sets a perfect example for others to follow. Another resident of this area, Hari Kishan, prefered to stitch masks from his home. He says, “I pick up the cloth from the centre and stitch them at my home. I feel happy that I am able to use the lockdown time to help those who are working day in and out for us.”

Anto Alphose, DCP Dwarka, says, “We received 1,100 masks from the NGO, and the best part was that these were prepared keeping in mind the samples we had shared with them. The masks were distributed among the police personnel and other needy people. We want to thank them for reaching out to us and checking on if we need soemthing amid this pandemic. Together we can fight and overcome this situation.”

Other than the Dwarka police station, masks were also handed over to the head of the Police Stations in Dabri, Bindapur and Najafgarh. Sunil Mittal, SHO, Najafgarh police station, says, “We received 500 masks from the volunteers at the Dwarka centre of the NGO, and we distributed them to the needy during our food drive. We want to thank these volunteers and residents for their beautiful and timely gesture in these difficult times.”

Follow @htdelhi for more