Covid-19: Manish Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

Covid-19: Manish Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals



Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen, New Delhi





“The meeting to discuss increasing intensive care unit (ICU) beds at the hospitals will take place at 5 pm. Besides the Deputy Chief Minister, Jain will also take part in it through video call from the hospital,” officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Delhi government is working to arrange more ICU beds in hospitals that may be needed in coming days.As per latest official figures, the number of active Covid-19 patients in Delhi has gone over 26,000.

