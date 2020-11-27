Covid-19: Meet Delhi Police constable who never says no to donate plasma

How do you define ‘new normal’? Wearing mask compulsorily in public places, social distancing, sanitisers placed at the entrance and other strategic spots in shops and homes, and the constant news feed on present number of coronavirus cases. Including all this are the messages for plasma donation, on WhatsApp and other social media platforms; which are becoming another new normal. But, how much attention do you really pay to such messages? Ask Krishan Kumar, head constable, Delhi Police, who says, “Not even once do I said no to anyone who send me a message asking for help with plasma donation.”

“I was on ventilator when admitted to the hospital on being detected with Covid-19, and I know what families of corona patients have to go through when their dear one is between life and death,” says the 42-year-old who makes it a point to help everyone who reaches out to him.

“Any person who approaches me for plasma donation, I go to any length to help. And so far I’ve donated plasma five times. It feels great to help someone out there,” he adds, and goes on to share what made him do so: “I once saw a family crying for they were unable to get help, and at that very moment I decided ‘Never to say no for plasma, if my health permits’. Aur humara toh kam hi hai logon ki seva karna. Covid-19 ne hume ek aur mauka dia hai iske liye, aur mujhe acha bhi lag raha hai ki log mere is kaam ki tareef kar rahe hain. There are others like me who keep donating plasma.”

Kumar has even communicated to his colleagues, including seniors, to inform him if anyone is in need of plasma. “When I offer help in such a manner, usually everyone in my office asks me to take care of my health, and I feel so loved,” he adds.

