Covid-19: Over 1K new containment zones created in Delhi in last 15 days as cases rise

There were 3,359 Covid-19 containment zones in the city on November 1, but the number rose to 4,430 on November 15, with the maximum 740 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 142 in northeast Delhi.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city. (HT Photo)

With the national capital witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, there has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones as authorities have created over 1,000 new such zones in the last 15 days, according to Delhi government data.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.



According to data, there were 4,016 containment zones in the national capital on November 11, followed by 4,141 (November 12), 4,184 (November 13) and 4,288 (November 14).

In a containment zone summary as on November 15, the revenue department said that Delhi’s three districts have more than 500 containment zones - southwest (740), south (700), west (568) and southeast (505).

Central Delhi has 472 containment zones while there are 421 and 246 such zones in northwest and New Delhi districts, respectively. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the city since the third wave of coronavirus has Peaked out in the city.

Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks.

On Sunday, the city recorded 3,235 fresh Covid-19 cases as the infection tally in Delhi rose to over 4.85 lakh.

Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said on Sunday.

