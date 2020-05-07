Sections
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 patient escapes from RML, caught in CP

Covid-19 patient escapes from RML, caught in CP

An 18-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient escaped from RML Hospital on Thursday evening and managed to reach Connaught Place before the hospital’s security team and the police...

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An 18-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient escaped from RML Hospital on Thursday evening and managed to reach Connaught Place before the hospital’s security team and the police restrained him and took him back to his ward, the police said.

According to Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), the initial information revealed that the escaped man belonged to Ghaziabad and had been admitted to RML Hospital after testing positive while staying at a relative’s place in Delhi.

“Around 5pm, we received a PCR call from the hospital that a patient had escaped. When the hospital authorities got to know, they followed him till Connaught Place,” the DCP said.

The man was finally cornered near Shivaji Stadium. “He resisted the hospital staff’s attempts to catch him, but they were finally able to send him back via an ambulance that they had brought along,” another police officer said.



While the man was caught by the hospital staff, the police stood around to ensure he didn’t infect others and that curious onlookers didn’t approach him.

The hospital authorities couldn’t immediately comment on the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
May 07, 2020 22:57 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 44 cases, almost near 500 mark
May 07, 2020 22:54 IST
2 accomplices of Naikoo’saide nabbed in Amritsar
May 07, 2020 22:53 IST
Record jump in Covid cases in Delhi, tally nears 6k
May 07, 2020 22:50 IST
Ludhiana cremation ground firing: Son, grandson of former market committee chairman booked for murder bid
May 07, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.