Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app

Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app

District magistrate (central) Nidhi Srivastava said the app is an extension of the telemedicine and surveillance hub, a control room to assist Covid-19 patients launched earlier this month.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 06:01 IST

By Vatsala Shrangi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Covid-19 patients will be able to get assistance both on the app as well as the toll-free number. (Bloomberg Photo )

Covid-19 patients in central Delhi district can download the Fight Corona app, previously limited to administration officials, to register their queries or requests regarding sanitisation supply of essential commodities for those under home isolation, lifting biomedical waste, as well as to seek psychological help. The app was made available for Android users on Thursday evening.

District magistrate (central) Nidhi Srivastava said the app is an extension of the telemedicine and surveillance hub, a control room to assist Covid-19 patients launched earlier this month.

The hub is a control room, staffed by 32 civil defence volunteers, computer science teachers and doctors, where residents can call a toll-free number for their queries, while officials also make follow-up calls.

Also read| Covid-19: What you need to know today



As on Thursday, the district has 1,498 active cases of the disease and 58 containment zones, district officials said.



“Covid-19 patients will be able to get assistance both on the app as well as the toll-free number. The app is live now and is meant only to cater to Covid-positive patients, whose contact details are synced with our database,” the DM said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

According to officials, the app will have the same services that are presently available on the telemedicine helpline. “The difference is that the queries on the app will be limited to the Covid-positive patients, while all residents can log in for general information. Through the app, we will be able to better track patients’ health status. Also, it will help us identify clustering of cases in a particular area, which can be converted into a containment zone,” said Dilkhush Meena, SDM (Kotwali), central district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
Jul 17, 2020 06:11 IST
Covid-19 patients in central district get access to admin’s ‘Fight Corona’ app
Jul 17, 2020 06:01 IST
LIVE: Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10,000; 722 new cases reported
Jul 17, 2020 05:57 IST
Russia accused of stealing Covid-19 vaccine research
Jul 17, 2020 05:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.