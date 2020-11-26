Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court

The court would hear, on December 9, a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the state government’s decision of reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:04 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman wearing face mask walks past a mural on novel coronavirus and protective measures, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Calling the surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital alarming, the Delhi high court on Thursday said it would hear, on December 9, a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the state government’s decision of reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19.

Until Wednesday evening, Delhi had reported 545,787 cases and 8,720 deaths. Currently, there are 38,287 active cases.

Justice Navin Chawla said, “The numbers are presently in alarming state. The matter should be heard after two weeks looking at the present situation.”

Through an order on September 12, the Delhi government had asked 33 private hospitals in the city to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. This order was stayed by the high court on September 22 on a petition by the Association of Healthcare Providers.



Also read | No schools will reopen till we’re assured Covid-19 is under control, says Delhi health minister

Later, on October 9, a division bench of the court took up an appeal by the Delhi government, refusing to vacate the stay while adjourning the matter to November 27. The AAP government approached the apex court against these two orders of September 22 and October 9. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the HC order, staying the AAP government’s instruction to private hospitals.

On November 12, a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad vacated the stay considering the increase in the number of cases in the city. The court had also posted the matter for further hearing before a single bench for November 26.

On Thursday, appearing for the Delhi government, additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain said the situation was being reviewed periodically and review meetings were being conducted under the chairmanship of the Union home minister. Following this, the court posted the matter for further hearing on December 9.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Nov 26, 2020 12:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Nov 26, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Rajkummar Rao on resuming work on his next film in Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Kashmera Shah : Those who are complaining have their own agenda
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
Haryana cops use tear gas, water cannons but fail to stop Punjab farmers
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.