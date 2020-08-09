Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving: CM Kejriwal

Covid-19 situation in Delhi under control, recovery rate improving: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal also said that his government was prepared to deal with the situation, should it turn bad again.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a government hospital at Ambedkar Nagar on August 9, 2020. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control and deaths due to the disease have reduced.

“The Covid situation is under control in Delhi, all parameters are good, recovery rate improving and positivity ratio and deaths have reduced,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI following the inauguration of a 200-bed hospital in Ambedkar Nagar.

The CM said that the beds at the hospital will be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. At the same time, he expressed the hope that they would remain unoccupied.

“I hope these 200 beds remain unoccupied... we never get to a situation where we have to use these beds.”



However, if the situation turns bad again, his government is fully prepared to deal with it, Kejrriwal added.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain corroborated the chief minister’s statement on the Covid-19 situation in the city and refuted reports that the number of coronavirus infections are on the rise.

He said that the reason for positive cases showing an increase is because many people from outside Delhi were getting tested here.

“There are reports that Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi. The reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is decreasing,” Jain told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Delhi’s total count of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,44,127. On Saturday, 1,404 new infections 16 deaths and 1,130 recoveries were reported. Overall, there are now 10,667 active cases and the death toll stands at 4.098.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Makers of Maha unveil new poster
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
Boy feeds sparrows, it’s the happy content you didn’t know you needed
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
Bodies of missing Gorai fishermen recovered at Dahanu
Aug 09, 2020 14:30 IST
One dead, 11 injured in cylinder blast in Maharashtra’s Dighi
Aug 09, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.