Coronavirus Outbreak
Covid-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Covid-19 ‘situation is satisfactory’ in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Updating about the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, “the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today.”

He further stated that the “situation is satisfactory” and added that there is a need to do preparations.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has so far recorded 128,389 cases of Covid-19. Out of the total, 13,681 are currently active in the state, 110,931 have been cured/migrated/discharged.

A total of 3,777 have died so far after contracting the lethal infection in the capital.



