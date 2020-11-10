Sections
Covid-19 test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level, says Delhi health minister

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Over 7,000 daily cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Delhi on two days in November. (AP Photo)

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered Covid-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and persons found having it below 94% are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Tuesday shared a copy of the order dated November 9.

“Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination,” he tweeted.

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.



Delhi recorded more than 70 coronavirus-related fatalities for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh, according to a bulletin by the health department.

Over 7,000 daily fresh cases have been recorded on two days in November (November 6 and November 8) and over 6,000 daily cases four times.

On November 8, the daily infection tally was 7745, the highest single-day spike here till date and 77 deaths.

On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded, the highest in over four months.

