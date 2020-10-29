Covid-19 testing strategy changed in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Sections
On being asked if Delhi is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19, Satyendar Jain said that we should wait at least for a week to analyse the trend in the national capital.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Delhi currently has 29,378 Covid-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the government has changed testing strategy for Covid-19, now the family members and close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients are also being tested, hence, the national capital is witnessing a rise in the number of cases.

“Delhi reported 5,673 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths yesterday. We have over 10,000 beds vacant with us and over 5,000 beds are occupied. Ahead of the festive and winter season, we have changed our strategy, we are testing family members and close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients. Hence, the number of cases is increasing,” said Jain.

“Contact tracing and testing processes have now become stronger. Now we are specifically testing people aggressively. Our aim is to detect each and every case here. We will soon see the results,” he added.

On being asked if Delhi is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19, Jain said that we should wait at least for a week to analyse the trend in the national capital.

“It will be too soon to say that the third wave has arrived but there might be a possibility,” he added.

Delhi currently has 29,378 Covid-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

