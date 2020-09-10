Sections
The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, while the death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The number of Covid-19 tests per million in the national capital crossed the one-lakh mark on Wednesday, as the authorities conducted a record 54,517 tests in the last 24 hours, government data showed.  According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the test-per-million count stood at 1,00,198.  As many as 11,101 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, True Nat and 43,416 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23.



Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The tally of active cases rose to 23,773 from 22,377 the previous day, it said.

Covid-19: Tests per million in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark
