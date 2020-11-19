Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for its delayed action in controlling the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital while seeking to know why it was waiting for the court’s order to reduce the number of attendees at the weddings.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Delhi government cannot blame the Centre for non-cooperation and that both the authorities should put their heads together to tackle the situation. It said that the situation has worsened in the last 18 days and it was only after the court pulled the Delhi government up that it set things in motion.

“Why did not you wake early? The alarm bells should have rung loud in your head. Why did you wait for a court’s direction to reduce the number of people? The city is reeling and you allowed the transport in full capacity. Tell us the rational object behind this decision. Why didn’t you wake up even after the situation worsened since November 1?

“You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions. Do you know about the number of lives that has been lost in the last 18 days? Yesterday there were 134 deaths in a single day and the government is claiming that you were alive to the situation. The ground is full of dead bodies. Why were you have to look at the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for directions,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking directions to the Delhi government to ramp up the number of tests in the city.

On Thursday, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court that they have reduced the number of wedding attendees. He said that people are being fined for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing norms.

However, the court said that even fining people is not acting as a deterrent and people who have not stepped outside of their houses due to the fear of the infection have also contracted the virus.

The court said that there should be a strong deterrent and fine collection is not for revenue.

“It should be a strong deterrent so that the people abide by the rules of wearing a mask,” the bench said.