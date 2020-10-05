With fewer hospitalisations, over 10,000 Covid beds lie vacant in Delhi

With the number of cases and hospitalisations due to Covid-19 going down over the last 10 days, over 10,000 beds reserved for the treatment of the disease across hospitals in the New Delhi remain vacant.

There were 10,028 vacant beds as of Monday morning, according to the Delhi Corona App. The data shows that only 36.6% of the total beds are occupied. However, the occupancy is higher when it comes to the intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

There are 2,914 ICU beds – both with and without ventilators -- reserved for the treatment of Covid-19, of which 63.7% are occupied. To ensure the availability of ICU beds during the surge in cases in September, the Delhi government asked its hospitals to increase ICU beds. The government had also ordered 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for Covid-19 treatment. The matter has been challenged in the high court.

Of the total ICU beds, 1,184, or just over 40%, are in the government hospitals. The occupancy of these beds was 53.8% as of Monday morning, according to data from the app. The occupancy of ICU beds in the private sector hospitals, however, was at 70.3%. This is higher at 12 big private hospitals at 82%, the data shows.

The number of hospitalisations has reduced from the highest – just over 7,000 during the third week of September – to 5,896 as of Sunday. The government had reserved about 14,000 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 following the surge in cases in June and July. However, fewer ICU beds were increased during the September surge.

“The availability of beds – especially ICU beds – has improved in the city over the last seven to eight days with the number of hospitalisations reducing by around 1,000. The situation is much better right now,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.