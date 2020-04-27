Sections
Home / Delhi News / Covid cases cross 3,000 mark, zero deaths in two days

Covid cases cross 3,000 mark, zero deaths in two days

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000 mark on Monday, with 190 new cases being reported, as per the Delhi’s government’s daily bulletin. No deaths were recorded...

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 3,000 mark on Monday, with 190 new cases being reported, as per the Delhi’s government’s daily bulletin. No deaths were recorded for two days in a row, shows the Delhi government data.

So far, 54 people have died of the viral infection in the city. Of them, almost 54% were 60 years or older. Also, over 85% of those who died had some co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart and kidney disease.

So far, 877 people have recovered from it in the city.

Of the 2,177 active cases — those still with the infection — 642 are admitted to nine Covid-19 designated hospitals in the city. Of these, 49 people are admitted to the intensive care unit, with 11 on ventilator support.



Another 943 people with mild symptoms are in seven Covid Care Centres set up for the purpose in the city. As many as 117 people with moderate symptoms are admitted to two AYUSH hospitals, which have been designated as Covid Health Centres.

The government has created five levels of facilities for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients — 22 Covid testing centres, isolation centres, Covid Care Centres for mild cases, Covid Health Centres for moderate cases, and Covid hospitals for those with a severe condition or those at risk of developing severe symptoms.

Of the 5,438 samples collected from the community, 273 have tested positive for the infection, the data shows.

On Monday, 4,392 samples were collected from across the city.

The Prime Minister, health minister, health secretary and the empowered committees took stock of the situation in the state and the country in meetings on Monday.

